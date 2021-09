Saie

Dew Blush

$22.00

Blush, but better. Dew Blush is a creamy water-based gel blush that gives a natural flush of easy, just-pinched color. Our soft, doe foot applicator and lightweight formula let you create an easy, barely-there tint or it can be built upon for a deeper wash of color. Never streaky or patchy, it melts right into skin for a seamless, lit-from-within flush. Cruelty-Free, Gluten-Free and Vegan