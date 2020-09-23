Foundstone

Devito Cross Legs Coffee Table

$189.00 $132.99

Whether the surface for a game night or just the perfect perch for keeping cups in easy reach, this coffee table is an essential place to gather in your living room ensemble. Crafted from metal, it features an X-shaped base with clean lines for a touch of contemporary appeal, while neutral hues allow it to blend with your color scheme. The manufactured wood top showcases a rectangular silhouette and can support up to 125 pounds after assembly.