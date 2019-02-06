Devine Color

Devine Color Ribbon Peel & Stick Wallpaper

$29.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target.com

Devine Color Prints and Patterns Ribbon Lightning and Karat in an off white and metallic gold colorway is a peel-and-stick, removable wall and surface covering that is easy to apply, reposition, and remove. Simply peel and stick onto recommended surfaces. Devine Color Prints and Patterns are perfect for small projects; add new style to a door, furniture, or accent piece. It is not recommended to apply product to flat paints, textured surfaces, or surfaces in poor condition as product will not stick or damage could occur in removal. Roll size is 20.5 inches wide by 198 inches long covering 27.5 square feet. Made in the U.S.A. Pattern repeat: 24 inches x 20 inches.