Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Sweaters
Madewell
Deville Cardigan Sweater
$88.00
$66.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Madewell
Surprise: We took your fantasy of watching the sunset with your high school crush at a beach bonfire and turned it into a cardigan sweater. Cropped, boxy, summertime-cozy perfection.
Need a few alternatives?
Simon Miller
Sula Cardigan
$320.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
Anthropologie
Ursa Cardigan
$140.00
$44.95
from
Anthropologie
BUY
& Other Stories
Boxy Plunging V-cut Cardigan
$89.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
H&M
Boxy Wool-blend Cardigan
£20.00
from
H&M
BUY
More from Madewell
Madewell
Roadtripper Pull-on Jeggings In Black Frost
$75.00
$47.24
from
Madewell
BUY
Madewell
The Jean Jacket In Pinter Wash
$118.00
$88.50
from
Madewell
BUY
Madewell
Tie-sleeve Tiered Midi Dress
$128.00
$96.00
from
Madewell
BUY
Madewell
Relaxed Denim Shorts In Dunwoody Wash
$69.50
$52.13
from
Madewell
BUY
More from Sweaters
ANTHOM
Theresa Pullover
£341.16
£168.42
from
Anthom
BUY
Everlane
The Lightweight French Terry Pleat Sweatshirt
C$63.00
from
Everlane
BUY
Champion
Small Script Crewneck In Green
£98.00
from
Revolve
BUY
Weekday
Mint Green Alisa Hoodie
£30.00
from
Weekday
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted