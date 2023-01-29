AG Jeans

Deven is our high-rise, ultra-wide-leg jean with a front crease for a refined and structured feel. This pair offers the appearance of an elongated leg with its drop-to-the-floor inseam, delivering a silhouette that makes a sophisticated statement. The fitted top block and exaggerated leg allow you to have fun with your wardrobe—lending room to play with proportions so you can achieve an "all-legs" look. Designed in 12.75 oz. Savior Rigid Denim featuring a medium wash with a 17-year vintage fade.