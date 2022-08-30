Le Wand

Hailed as one of the most innovative sex toys, the Le Wand Deux is a palm-sized, external mini vibe that surrounds, snuggles, and satisfies any pleasure zone that craves powerful stimulation. Available in 3 fashionable colors, the Le Wand Deux features twin motors that give the rechargeable mini vibe its bunny-eared look. Although humble in size and sound, the Deux boasts an almighty 15 vibration modes and 6 intensity levels to test your or your partner's skill to resist orgasmic satisfaction! Made from velvety soft silicone that's 100% body-safe, the Le Wand Deux is renowned for its "sensation in stereo" ability to magnify pleasure when it hones in on the clitoris and nipples. Add a dollop of warming lube on the Deux's ears for some delectable temperature play. Le Wand Deux is one of two mini vibes — alongside the Baton — from the bestselling Le Wand Chrome Collection that offers direct USB charging, making life easier for those of us that hate dealing with cords and cables. In addition, every Deux purchase comes with a micro-suede travel pouch for discreet storage or some sensual fun on the go. Scroll down to learn why this double-pronged clitoral toy deserves a spot not only in your pocket but also in your masturbation heart!