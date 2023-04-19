Tula

Claydate Detoxing & Toning Face Mask Stick

$36.00

Buy Now Review It

At Tula

This deeply detoxing & toning mask stick glides on smoothly with velvety soft Mediterranean clay to draw out dirt & excess oil without drying out skin. Apple cider vinegar & witch hazel tighten the appearance of pores, while a powerful blend of prebiotics & probiotic extracts help balance skin. A mess-free stick application, it’s masking made easy. Also available in the Maskne Rescue Breakout Fighting Kit. Size: 1.23 oz / 35 g