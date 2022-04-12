Skin Proud

Detox Tonic – Daily Exfoliating Tonic

Morning, noon or night detox tonic is formulated for everyday use. Blended with a delicate balance of AHAs, the tonic sloughs away dead skin cells, whilst keeping the complexion hydrated. Enriched with moisturising green apple extract, balancing niacinamide, cooling aloe vera and hydrating hyaluronic acid, pores are gently unclogged whilst combating blemishes and improving and brightening the skin’s texture and tone Aloe vera & green apple extract Suitable for all skin types Without parabens Vegan Cruelty- Free