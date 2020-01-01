Klorane

Detox Shampoo With Aquatic Mint

Purify and protect your scalp from pollution with the Klorane Anti-Pollution Detox Shampoo with Aquatic Mint, a non-stripping cleanser for your hair that will instantly help to remove any environmental build-up to reveal healthy, bouncy hair that will be full of shine. Exposure to pollution (including cigarette smoke, the ozone and polluted air) can create oxidative stress, which is an imbalance between the production of free radicals and the body’s ability to counteract their harmful effects. When this occurs, it leads to hair becoming dull, lifeless and dry, while the scalp becomes increasingly more clogged. To counteract this, Klorane’s ethnobotanists have taken the powerful purifying capabilities of aquatic mint, an active ingredient that will gently remove any build-up, detoxifying your scalp and hair in the same way it is able to detoxify water when in nature. Plus, thanks to its antioxidant properties, it will offer defence against the damaging effects of free radicals, while a Refreshing Complex++ will help to soothe and comfort. The result? Silky-soft hair that will be voluminous, healthy and full of life - with results straight from the get-go!