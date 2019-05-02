DryBar

Detox Clear Invisible Dry Shampoo

$23.00

Buy Now Review It

At Sephora

An invisible, lightweight formula that absorbs light oils and impurities, leaving hair feeling clean and refreshed with a soft, sheer finish.Hair Type: Straight, Wavy, Curly, and CoilyHair Texture: Fine, Medium, and ThickHair Concerns: OilinessFormulation: Lightweight SprayHighlighted Ingredients:- Potato Starch: Absorbs oils, sweat, and odors while adding light texture.- Kiwi Extract: Lifts residues from hair, leaving it feeling clean and refreshed.- Amla Oil: Hydrates and nourishes hair, leaving a sheer finish.\t\t Ingredient Callouts: Free of sulfates SLS and SLES, parabens, and phthalates. This product is also vegan, cruelty-free, and gluten-free.What Else You Need to Know: Detox Clear Invisible Dry Shampoo is great for light oil absorption and a soft, sheer finish in all hair types. For max oil absorption and a matte finish, try Detox Dry Shampoo. Detox Clear features Drybar's Blanc fragrance with notes of coconut, amber, and vanilla.