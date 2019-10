Proenza Schouler

Detachable Rib-knit Wool-blend Midi Dress

$1990.00

Buy Now Review It

At Moda Operandi

A great piece for layering, this Proenza Schouler wool-blend dress is designed with a flattering high neckline, full sleeves, and a side slit. Add it over another striped dress to create a contrasting edit. The draped bra-detail at front is detachable.