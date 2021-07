Mango

Detachable Multi-purpose Bag

£19.99

Buy Now Review It

At Mango

Online Exclusive. Activewear Collection. Detachable design. Crossbody bag. Bottle pocket. Bottle not included. Zip fastening. 3.54x6.69x3.54in (LengthxHeightxWidth). Collection created with technical fabrics that adapt to the body and allow freedom of movement when practising sports such as yoga, running, Pilates and aerobic exercises, among others.