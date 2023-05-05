Destary

$14.99

100% Medical Grade Silicone Imported ★SUPERIOR DESIGN – Rechargeable vibrate Dildo Wand Massager has an ergonomic sleek hand-held design and elegant shape with extra soft and smooth surface which is safe for sensitive skin and delicate areas of your body. ★Powerful And Fexible: Great Motor Could Can Help Relax and Relieve Pains On Feet, Calf, Shoulders, Neck, Back, Muscle, Arms, and Legs also G-spot Clitoral nipple vaginal stimulation to orgasm. Best For Your Healthy Life.Bendable Neck for Flexible Massage Action As You Need; Its Small Comfortable Size Makes It Easy To Carry, You Can Enjoy It Whether Traveling Or At Home. ★Connectivity & Rechargerable Ability: Usb Connected Cord Enables Rechargerable Ability and Extra Long Battery Life Gives You Endless Pleasure. A 2.5mm Usb Cable Allows You To Charge Thought A Pc Or A Plug. ★Medical Silicone Concern for Your Health --- The Silicone Of This Wireless Massager Is Pretty Soft Does'T Look Like It Would Hurt at All Without Any Massage Oil Lubricants. Help Relax Your Muscles and It Will Also Contribute To Full-Body Relaxation pleasure And Diminishment Of Stress And Anxiety. ★Powerful & Quiet: The wand massager vibrator Through 8 Powerful vibrating Speeds and 20 Different vibrating Patterns, Allowing You Enjoy The Ultra-Deep Relaxation Anytime. at The Same Time, Its Machine Cushioned Seamless Massager Head with Flexible Neck Will Bring You A Wonderful Experience.