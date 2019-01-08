Search
Products fromShopClothingIntimates
Marieyat

Dess Shorts

£62.00
At Marieyat
Seamless Cotton Ribbed High Waist Shorts with Stretched Babylock Edge. Model wears a Small. 97% Cotton, 3% Spandex. 100% Cotton Lining gusset. Machine wash with low temperature. Dry Flat. Use laundry net bags during wash to keep a good condition.
Featured in 1 story
Comfy Underwear To Buy If You're Done With Thongs
by Eliza Huber