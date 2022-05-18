LUNA MAGIC

Desnuda/nude Eyeshadow Palette

$14.99

Specifications Suggested Age: 12 Years and Up Health Facts: Phthalate-Free, Paraben-Free, Gluten-Free Product Warning: Not for children under the age of 12 Color Finish: Metallic Color Palette: Metallic Product Form: Pressed Powder Sustainability Claims: Cruelty-Free Beauty Purpose: Defining Net weight: .41 Ounces TCIN: 83030327 UPC: 850019530520 Item Number (DPCI): 052-00-0102 Origin: Made in the USA or Imported Description A buttery, luxurious eyeshadow formula with a perfect balance of 9 nude, smokey, and glittery shades designed to complement all skin tones. Recommended eyeshadow palette for your everyday makeup and beauty routine. • Color Names: Woman (deep purple), Sensual (burgundy), Eccentric (burnt orange), Sister (shimmery red gold), Passionate (shimmery gold), Exotic (shimmery silver), Friend (brown), Lover (caramel), and Goddess (light brown) Luna Magic was founded by Mabel and Shaira Frías, a women-led and Afro-Latina owned company. We're inspired by the rich cultures and music of the Caribbean & Latin America, the hustle and bustle of NYC and glamour of Los Angeles. Latino Owned Brand Target recognizes Latino owned brands as National Minority Supplier Development Council (or equivalent) certified U.S. based enterprises that are at least 51% Latino owned, operated and controlled. If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it.