Desktop Bronze Meditation Sculpture

A Zen proverb advises, “In sitting, just sit.” This tranquil cross-legged figure shows you how it’s done. She owes her admirable elegance to artisans in Burkina Faso who have mastered the ancient craft of lost-wax casting. The sculptors form wax into models that they surround with clay. Once the clay is fired and hardened, they drain the melted wax and fill the empty mold with salvaged brass. The final piece displays the wax’s supple shape and a lustrous bronze patina, capturing the beauty of the female form and the serene resolve of the position. Place this calming companion wherever you need her to remind you of the power in a pause. Handmade in Burkina Faso.