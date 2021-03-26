JS NOVA JUNS

Edison Lamp With White Marble Base

$29.99

Buy Now Review It

MODERN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN: White marble base adds industrial feel to this modern table lamp. This industrial design showcases a gold tubular metal body and marble base with an exposed bulb. This reading lamp can offer a smooth, comforting and relaxed feeling to a house when it is turned on. WIDE RANGE OF APPLICATIONS: This industrial lamp has a padded bottom to prevent scratching your furniture and slipping. The unique modern style and size of this lamp makes it perfect for living room, bedroom, dining room, kitchen, loft apartment, coffee house, bar decor, den, bookcase or yoga studio lighting. BULB REQUIREMENTS: With an E26 sized screw base, you can choose any kind of E26 bulbs as you prefer. This rustic lamp is great for Edison Bulb(60W MAX) display, incandescent bulb is greatly recommended halogen bulbs, LED and CFL light bulb are also suitable.(Bulb Not Included) SAFETY & CONVENIENT: This rustic desk lamp is made by high quality materials and are UL Listed. This nightstand lamp is compact and lightweight, easily portable and has a convenient on and off switch on its power cord. PURCHASE SERVICE: We are committed to provide creative, innovative, and beautiful lighting so that everyone can have quality, high end lighting in their home and office. We are always available to provide a professional service before and after your purchase. If for any reason you're not completely satisfied. Simply let us know and we will solve your problems.