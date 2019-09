Sies Marjan

Desiree Iridescent Cotton Mini Skirt

£525.00

Sies Marjans AW18 show saw Sander Lak send an array of iridescent hues down the runway, and this Desiree mini skirt is cut from the same fabric seen at the show. This fully lined rendition is crafted in Italy from cotton that shimmers in the light and fastens via a discreet zip and hook at the back. Style it with a white shirt and coordinating boots for a directional weekday edit.