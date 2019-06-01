Russell Hobbs

Desire Mini Chopper

£17.00

The Desire Mini Chopper has a contemporary design and comes in a stylish matt black finish with red accents. Perfect for smaller items such as garlic, baby food and pasta sauces, this item really is a helping hand in the kitchen! The product is simple to assemble and disassemble so that it can easily and quickly be cleaned after use. The compact design makes it easy to store away and it will take up very little space in your kitchen. The Desire Mini Chopper has a durable glass chopping bowl and comes with a universal blade which is suitable for all food types, a spatula, and a lid for storing food in the fridge after chopping. The easy one-touch operation button is so simple to use and the 380W of power means that food is chopped and blended effortlessly.:Tapping into the trend for the classic but striking combination of black and red and aimed at passionate cooks, Desire is underpinned by a solid build quality and uncompromised functionality, yet in a classic colour combination that lends itself perfectly to contemporary designs :Designed in house by our highly skilled design engineers, Desire is a food preparation range of contemporary appliances in a stylish matt black finish complemented by accents of vibrant red :The trend towards home dining has created more consumers that are passionate about and enjoy cooking. Desire range reflects this passion that consumers feel and offers appliances that make this easier and more enjoyable.