Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Wellness
Sexual Wellness
Lovehoney
Desire Luxury Rechargeable Wand Vibrator
£79.99
£67.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Lovehoney
Need a few alternatives?
LELO
Ora 3
BUY
£149.00
LELO
LELO
Ora 3
BUY
£149.00
LELO
Ann Summers
Self Love Massage Wand
BUY
£48.00
Ann Summers
Coco de Mer
Pleasure Number 6
BUY
£135.00
Cult Beauty
More from Lovehoney
Lovehoney
Deluxe Rechargeable Mini Massage Wand Vibrator
BUY
£26.99
£44.99
Lovehoney
Lovehoney
Jessica Rabbit 10 Function Rabbit Vibrator
BUY
£23.99
£39.99
Lovehoney
Lovehoney
Jessica Rabbit 10 Function Rabbit Vibrator
BUY
$19.99
$39.99
Lovehoney
Lovehoney
Dare Discreet Necklace Vibrator
BUY
$39.99
$79.99
Lovehoney
More from Sexual Wellness
LELO
Ora 3
BUY
£149.00
LELO
LELO
Ora 3
BUY
£149.00
LELO
Ann Summers
Self Love Massage Wand
BUY
£48.00
Ann Summers
Coco de Mer
Pleasure Number 6
BUY
£135.00
Cult Beauty
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted