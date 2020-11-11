Lovehoney

Desire Luxury Rechargeable Vibrating Cock Ring

$64.99

This luxurious cock ring is designed to pleasure both partners. The ring grips his penis, which may assist with stronger erections and increased stamina during play, while the generous, ridged clitoral stimulator helps coax her to climax. Elevate arousal to new heights as you share the ring's multi-intensity stimulation with your lover, surrendering to the blissful sensations offered by its 8 patterns of waves and pulses, or the 12 levels of adjustable vibration intensity. The ring is lovingly crafted from stretchy, silken silicone for supreme satisfaction. To enjoy the best experience, cover the ring with water-based lubricant before play begins. Results may vary. Store your new love ring in the toy case provided, away from dust, heat and direct sunlight. A small opening in the back of the toy case can fit the width of the USB cable for discreet charging. Desire is a collection of luxurious sex toys expertly designed by Lovehoney with only one thing in mind: ultimate sexual happiness.