Desire

Luxury Rechargeable Remote Control Vibrating Butt Plug

$79.99 $39.99

Buy Now Review It

At Lovehoney

Exquisite anal pleasure could be yours at the push of a button with this smooth silicone butt plug. Relinquish control and leave your lover in charge of the remote control while you revel in 8 patterns and pulses, with 12 levels of exhilarating intensity. Made from velvety silicone, this rechargeable vibrating butt plug delivers incredibly satisfying sensations. Use this versatile toy with or without the remote control for solo or shared pleasure. For the best experience, always slather your toy with water-based anal lubricant prior to play. Desire is a collection of luxurious sex toys expertly designed by Lovehoney with only one thing in mind: ultimate sexual happiness. Please note: while the butt plug is waterproof, the remote control should be kept dry.