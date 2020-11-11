Lovehoney

Desire Luxury Rechargeable Remote Control Prostate Massager

$99.99

Awaken intense sensations with Desire's luxury prostate toy. Silk-spun silicone inserts smoothly, with a firm and dented tip to maximize stimulation on tender P-spots. Remote control operated for ease of use, with 8 modes and 12 intensity levels. L-shaped for complete safety in play, the horizontal arm also directs scintillating vibrations to the perineum. Designed for hands-free wear, use your prostate toy to intensify lovemaking or as a sexy solo treat. Coat the prostate massager in water-based lubricant prior to play to ensure ultimate sexual satisfaction. Store your new massager in the case provided, away from dust, heat and direct sunlight. A small opening in the back of the case can fit the width of the USB cable for discreet charging. Desire is a collection of luxurious sex toys expertly designed by Lovehoney with only one thing in mind: ultimate sexual happiness. Please note: While the prostate massager is waterproof, the remote control is splashproof only and should be kept out of water.