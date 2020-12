Love Honey

Desire Luxury Rechargeable Remote Control Panty Vibrator

$99.99

Buy Now Review It

At Love Honey

Embark on an intense erotic encounter with the Desire vibrating panties. Slip on the ribbon-tie briefs and nestle the saddle-shaped vibrator onto your pearl, then pass the control to your lover and let them pleasure you with the 12 speeds and 8 patterns.