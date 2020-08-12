Lovehoney Desire

Silken silicone envelops the Desire Remote Control Love Egg, offering you unrivalled sensuality and stimulation. Spoil yourself or your partner with the blissful sensations of its 8 patterns of waves and pulses and 12 levels of adjustable intensity. Whisper-quiet and wirelessly operated, your egg has been designed for both intimate exploration at home and amorous adventures at large. A generous cord ensures quick and simple removal once play has reached its gratifying conclusion. Completely cover your love egg with water-based lubricant prior to insertion to ensure premium satisfaction. Keep your Desire Love Egg to yourself for heavenly solo arousal, or hand the remote to your partner for a transformative foreplay experience that begins before they even enter the room. Store your new love egg in the toy case provided, away from dust, heat and direct sunlight. A small opening in the back of the toy case can fit the width of the USB cable for discreet charging. Desire is a collection of luxurious sex toys expertly designed by Lovehoney with only one thing in mind: ultimate sexual happiness.