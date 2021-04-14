Desire

Luxury App Controlled Rechargeable Love Egg Vibrator

$119.99 $83.99

Buy Now Review It

At Lovehoney

Sensationally smooth and perfectly formed, the Desire app-controlled love egg is poised to slip effortlessly into your love life and enhance your intimacy. Revel in 8 blissful patterns of waves and pulses, each with 12 incredible levels of intensity. Whisper-quiet and operated by the free Desire by Lovehoney app, your egg has been designed for both intimate exploration at home and amorous adventures at large. A generous cord ensures quick and simple removal once play has reached its gratifying conclusion. Keep the egg to yourself for heavenly solo arousal, or pass the controls to your partner for a transformative foreplay experience that begins before they even enter the room. Store your new love egg in the toy case provided, away from dust, heat and direct sunlight. A small opening in the back of the toy case can fit the width of the USB cable for discreet charging. Slather your love egg with water-based lubricant prior to insertion to ensure premium satisfaction. Desire is a collection of luxurious sex toys expertly designed by Lovehoney with only one thing in mind: ultimate sexual happiness. Minimum requirements to support Desire by Lovehoney app Current Android: 8 Current iOS: 13 Explore other customer-favorite products: Pocket Vibrator from BASICS Jiggle Balls from BASICS Thrusting Rabbit Vibrator from Lovehoney We-Vibe Tango from We-Vibe