Slip a silken secret into your knickers and embark on an orgasmic pleasure quest. With the app control function letting you play with your partner in different time zones, the vibe buzzes through 8 patterns, each with 12 levels of exciting intensity. Wrapped in beautifully smooth silicone, the saddle-shaped vibrator sits snugly in the included knickers, and can also be slipped into your favourite pair. Control it using the simple push-button on the toy itself, or download the free Desire by Lovehoney app to find your favourite speeds and patterns. Your vibrator is completely waterproof and USB rechargeable, so you can take it with you anywhere. Be sure to switch on the travel lock and tuck it away inside the included lockable storage bag when you're on the go for complete peace of mind. For the smoothest glide, dab the tip with a little water-based lubricant before play. Desire is a collection of luxurious sex toys expertly designed by Lovehoney with only one thing in mind: ultimate sexual happiness. Minimum requirements to support Desire by Lovehoney app Current Android: 5.1, Bluetooth 4.2 (L.E) Current iOS: 12 The app is not currently supported by Android 10. Due to recent updates to both the Android and iOS operating systems we are experiencing some temporary issues with the app. We are working hard to fix this and hope these issues will be resolved soon.