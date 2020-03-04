Honeywell

Designer Series Cool Mist Humidifier, Black

$69.99 $59.99

COOL MIST COMFORT: This filter free, ultra quiet humidifier provides cool mist comfort with style! It features adjustable mist output control & an illuminated water window with adjustable tank light AROMATHERAPY & EASY-FILL DESIGN: Add a few drops of your favorite oils to the Essential Oil Tray for added aromatherapy comfort. A 1.25 gallon tank features a wide opening that's easy to fill & clean HONEYWELL HUMIDIFIERS: Dry air can irritate health issues & humidity levels in your home between 40-60% can make the air feel warmer & improve breathing comfort, sleeping, nasal congestion & dry skin HUMIDIFIERS FOR BABIES, CHILDREN, ADULTS: Many find that a humidifier for the home, bedroom or nursery is an essential part of a good nights sleep when the air is dry, in allergy season, or when sick HONEYWELL QUALITY: Improve your comfort with a Honeywell humidifier. Try it if you've used similar products from Vicks, Crane, Urpower, Holmes, Boveda, Dyson, Evapolar, Fridgidaire, & Pure Guardian. Filter free, ultra quiet, cool mist comfort without sacrificing style! Textured metal control wheel adjusts the mist output level. Water level is visible through the water window, and an independent tank light can be set to bright/dim/off. Add a few drops of your favorite oils to the Essential Oil Tray for added comfort. The 1.25 gallon tank features a wide opening that is easy to fill and clean.