LapGear

Designer Lap Desk

$29.99

Buy Now Review It

Fits up to 15.6" laptops: 17.75" x 13.75" surface dimensions. Phone slot: Holds all cell phones horizontally and media devices up to 7.9" vertically (slot dimensions = 6.25" x 0.75"). Style: Designer fabric cushion and wood-inspired surface will complement any decor. Comfort: Cushion filling conforms to your lap. Improved air-flow: Smooth, flat surface allows for proper laptop ventilation, as recommended by laptop manufacturers. Home decor meets lap desk with our Designer Lap Desk. The multiple, patterned designs provide numerous options to complement your decor. The conforming cushion allows this desk to sit comfortably in any lap or on any surface. Place your phone in the phone slot while you work for hands-free video chats. With the built-in device ledge, the Designer Lap Desk gives extra assurance that your laptop will stay in place while you type or shop online in style!