Design Ideas Succulent Planter Magnets

Bring a little bit of nature indoors with these mini magnetic plant holders. Designed to hold your smallest succulents, Tillandsia airplants, a cactus or dried grasses, these planters secure to nearly any metal surface. A powerful magnetic backing means worry-free display. Attach them to an office file cabinet, school locker or kitchen refrigerator to create a fresh look. In a package of three, these planter magnets make a beautiful gift for teachers and co-workers.