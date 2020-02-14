Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Necklaces
Gorjana
Desi Coin Pendant Necklace
$65.00
$38.98
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Mixed-cut crystals pepper a large coin pendant with elegant shine on this layer-friendly necklace that can be worn at multiple lengths.
Need a few alternatives?
Stella & Dot
Layered Heirloom Necklace
$94.00
from
Stella & Dot
BUY
BaubleBar
Acrylic Custom Pendant
$58.00
from
BaubleBar
BUY
Anthropologie
Block Letter Monogram Necklace
$38.00
$26.60
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Serefina
Zodiac Coin Necklace
$38.00
$12.48
from
Anthropologie
BUY
More from Gorjana
Gorjana
Key To My Heart Layering Set
$110.00
from
Gorjana
BUY
Gorjana
Bespoke Signet Ring
$55.00
from
Gorjana
BUY
Gorjana
Taner Hoops
$60.00
from
Verishop
BUY
Gorjana
Sunburst Coin Necklace
$60.00
from
Gorjana
BUY
More from Necklaces
Gorjana
Desi Coin Pendant Necklace
$65.00
$38.98
from
Nordstrom
BUY
CELINE by Hedi Slimane
Sacrés Coeurs Gift Box Pendant
$790.00
from
CELINE by Hedi Slimane
BUY
Stella & Dot
Layered Heirloom Necklace
$94.00
from
Stella & Dot
BUY
ban.do
Necklace - Confidence
$38.00
from
ban.do
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted