Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Georgia Alice
Desert Shirt Dress
$669.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Georgia Alice
Featured in 1 story
5 Ways To Wear Spring's Polka Dot Trend
by
Alice Casely-Hayford
Need a few alternatives?
Bershka
Short Polka Dot Dress
$55.90
from
Bershka
BUY
Alice + Olivia
Stretch-jersey Dress
$416.00
from
mytheresa
BUY
1-01 Babaton
Marjorie Dress
$228.00
from
Aritzia
BUY
Rejina Pyo
Irene Linen Off-white Dress
$798.73
from
Rejina Pyo
BUY
More from Georgia Alice
Georgia Alice
Snake Jacket
$907.53
from
Georgia Alice
BUY
Georgia Alice
Halter Dress
$419.61
from
Georgia Alice
BUY
Georgia Alice
Georgia Alice Penelope Dress
$332.00
from
Garmentory
BUY
Georgia Alice
Crinkled-satin Midi Dress
£340.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
More from Dresses
Lost + Wander
Weekend Getaway Midi Dress
$108.00
$32.00
from
Verishop
BUY
Free People
Coronado Maxi Dress
$98.00
from
Free People
BUY
Eloquii
V-neck A-line Dress
$99.95
from
Eloquii
BUY
Urban Outfitters
Dobby Puff Sleeve Babydoll Dress
$69.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
More from Trends
Shoes
The Summer Of Big-Toe Shoes
I was a teenager when I got my first pair of flip flops. Up until then, flip flops were contraband material in my household, because according to my
by
Connie Wang
Shopping
2019 Is The Year Clogs Are Finally Going To Happen
It didn’t happen when Christopher Kane tried back in 2016, and it didn’t happen when Balenciaga tried again in 2017. But three tries make a trend, and
by
Carly Ostroff
Fashion
Down To Earth: Has 2019 Killed The Heel?
Once, in my early 20s, I had a panic attack so dramatic that my roommates decided to take me to the emergency room. While the others waited for the taxi
by
Lauren Bravo
