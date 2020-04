The Bouqs Co

Desert Love Hoya Heart Duo

$49.00

Buy Now Review It

At The Bouqs Co

This set of two Hoya hearts basically shouts, “Life would succ without you!” Potted in sweet lil’ cement planters with pink rocks, these babies live for bright sunlight. We love this sweetheart’s heart-shaped leaves. Give ‘em both as a gift, or split ‘em up like a friendship necklace, only better...because, you know, plants!