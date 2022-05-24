Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Hair Care
Head & Shoulders
Dermaxpro Soothing Anti Dandruff Dry Itchy Scalp Shampoo
£6.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Boots
DERMAXPRO Soothing Anti Dandruff Dry Itchy Scalp Shampoo
Need a few alternatives?
The Hair Boss
The Micellar Shampoo
BUY
£7.99
Superdrug
Kristin Ess
Scalp Purifying Micellar Shampoo
BUY
£10.00
Boots
Head & Shoulders
Soothing Anti Dandruff Dry Itchy Scalp Shampoo
BUY
£6.00
Boots
The Body Shop
Ginger Anti-dandruff Shampoo
BUY
£7.50
The Body Shop
More from Head & Shoulders
Head & Shoulders
Moisture Care Scalp Soother Treatment
BUY
$15.99
Amazon
Head & Shoulders
Classic Clean Anti Dandruff Shampoo
BUY
£4.99
Boots
Head & Shoulders
Supreme Soothe & Strengthen Shampoo And Conditioner
BUY
$17.08
Amazon
Head & Shoulders
Supreme Strength Anti Dandruff Shampoo
BUY
£4.99
Superdrug
More from Hair Care
The Hair Boss
The Micellar Shampoo
BUY
£7.99
Superdrug
Kristin Ess
Scalp Purifying Micellar Shampoo
BUY
£10.00
Boots
Head & Shoulders
Soothing Anti Dandruff Dry Itchy Scalp Shampoo
BUY
£6.00
Boots
The Body Shop
Ginger Anti-dandruff Shampoo
BUY
£7.50
The Body Shop
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted