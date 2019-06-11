ID.AZ

Dermastic Essence

$58.00 $34.80

Buy Now Review It

At Glow Recipe

ID.AZ's hydrating Dermastic Essence delivers a blast of hydration, leaving your skin glowing and radiant. Formulated with moisturizing Tremella mushroom, hyaluronic acid, and papaya fruit extract, this essence feels lightweight and watery while instantly sinking into the skin. *All purchases from the Glow All Out Sale are considered final and are not eligible for a refund. Sale price as marked and cannot be combined with any other discounts (including Glow Miles). Does not apply to Glow Recipe Skincare, Sweet Chef Skincare, and kits. Discount tiers may change at Glow Recipe's discretion. Until supplies last. Sale ends June 30th 11:59pm. How to Use Our Insight Ingredients Dispense 1-2 pumps onto the palms, then gently pat the essence thoroughly into skin until completely absorbed. Follow with a moisturizer. ID.AZ was created by Korea's top dermatology clinic, bringing professional treatments into at-home skincare. Achieve a smooth and hydrated texture that is found in youthful skin. TBD