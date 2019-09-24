Dr. Jart+

Dermask™ Foot Smoothing Mask

$12.00

Buy Now Review It

At Sephora

An innovative, ultra-softening, warming mask for feet inspired by professional salon techniques.Solutions for:- Dryness If you want to know moreThis innovative foil mask uses warming thermotherapy technology, which infuses skin with a moisturizing essence to alleviate dry, rough skin. See super smooth, amazingly soft feet in just 20 minutes. You may feel a tingling sensation within 10 seconds. Please don't worryit is the warming thermotherapy.What it is formulated WITHOUT:- Parabens- Sulfates- PhthalatesWhat else you need to know:As the leader in sheet masks for the face, Dr. Jart takes innovation to the next level with this unique foil mask for feet inspired by professional salon techniques.