Dove

Dermaseries Body Cream

Specifications Scent: Unscented Suggested Age: All Ages Beauty Purpose: Damage Repair, Smoothing, Nourishing, Moisturizing, Deep Hydration Recommended Skin Type: Dry, Mature, Combination, Sensitive TCIN: 76149632 UPC: 011111011533 Item Number (DPCI): 037-13-1518 Origin: Made in the USA or Imported Description Dove DermaSeries Dry Skin Relief Body Cream Replenish very dry, itchy skin with the Dove DermaSeries moisturizing body cream that provides lasting nourishment and comfort. With a unique blend of skin moisturizers, restores skin's natural protective barrier over time unlocking your skin's natural ability to be and feel healthier. 1) Hypoallergenic body cream 2) Fragrance-free 3) Rich texture 4) Instantly improves skin comfort 5) Restores skin's natural protective barrier over time 6) Tested with dermatologists 7) Suitable for eczema and psoriasis-prone skin NEA Dove DermaSeries Dry Skin Relief body cream has been accepted by The National Eczema Association. TheNational Eczema Association'smission is to improve the health and quality of life for individuals living with eczema through support and education. Petrolatum Helps repair skin by locking moisture inside. For skin to naturally repair itself, it needs moisture to stay put: petrolatum creates an envelope to keep water where it needs to be, without clogging your pores. Improves skin comfort Moisturizing body cream is clinically proven to instantly improve skin comfort and restore skin's natural protective barrier over time. How to use 1) Squeeze this rich body cream onto your hands. 2) Massage using circular motions all-over the body. 3) Massage all over your body until fully absorbed. No Synthetic Fragrance A product that either makes an on-pack statement indicating that it does not contain synthetic fragrance, or carries an unqualified on-pack statement "no fragrance". Dry Skin Recommended for Dry Skin. Combination Skin Recommended for Combination Skin. Mature Skin Recommended for Mature Skin. See how we make shopping for wellness even easier. Learn more about our wellness icons