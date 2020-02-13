Kate Somerville

Dermalquench Wrinkle Warrior®

This powerful wrinkle-fighting treatment combines Kate’s patented hydration delivery system of DermalQuench with the game-changing effects of Wrinkle Warrior®. Potent actives HA³ and Sichuan Pepper immediately reduce the appearance of crow’s feet, fine lines, and wrinkles on your face. Even the driest of skin types are dramatically hydrated, revealing a plump, radiant complexion that stays smooth and supple over time. Delivers immediate** and long-term hydration. Instantly plumps for smoother, more supple-looking skin. Visibly erases fine lines, wrinkles and crow’s feet. Improves the appearance of skin firmness and elasticity. **Immediate is defined as within 30 minutes Clinically Proven Results* After just one use: 94% showed highly significant improvement in the appearance of crow’s feet, fine lines and wrinkles 100% showed highly significant improvement in skin hydration 100% showed significant improvement in the appearance of skin elasticity *Results based on independent Clinical Study Due to shipping regulations, this item is not available for priority shipping. How To Use