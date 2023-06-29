Dermalogica

Daily Milkfoliant Face Scrub Powder

$65.00 $45.50

Description Gently polishes to reveal smoother, more vibrant skin, replenishes and restores skin’s moisture barrier, relieves skin with calming and soothing ingredients. Benefits Calming vegan exfoliating powder polishes skin while supporting the skin’s moisture barrier with AHAs and BHAs. Suggested Use Dispense into wet hands and create a creamy lather. Massage onto clean face. Rinse. Avoid eye area.