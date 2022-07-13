Dermalogica

Dermalogica Biolumin-c Serum – Anti-aging Vitamin C Serum For Face – Exfoliates And Reduces Unbalanced Pigmentation For Brighter, Firmer Skin

$89.00

Description High-performance serum enhances skin's natural defense system to brighten, firm and help dramatically reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Vitamin C works to fight the appearance of skin aging before it starts. Benefits Exfoliates and reduces unbalanced pigmentation, fine lines, and wrinkles. Prevents and corrects free radical damage Suggested Use Dispense a full dropper and smooth over cleansed face and neck morning and night after toner and before moisturizer