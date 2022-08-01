United States
Dermal Therapy
Dermal Therapy Lip Balm
$6.49$4.69
At Chemist Warehouse
DERMAL THERAPY LIP BALM Concentrated formula contains a synergistic blend of ingredients specially designed to soften severely dry lips, keeping them smooth and looking healthy. • Contains camphor, clove oil and menthol to alleviate soreness and discomfort • Ultra moisturising • Intensive hydration • Contains 2.5% urea VISIBLE RESULTS IN 1 DAY ULTRA MOISTURISING INTENSIVE HYDRATION CLINICALLY TESTED - FAST ACTING ALLEVIATES SEVERE DRYNESS & DISCOMFORT FOR SEVERELY DRY & CHAPPED LIPS AUSTRALIAN MADE & OWNED