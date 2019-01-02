Dove

Dermacare Scalp Clean & Fresh Anti-dandruff Shampoo & Conditioner

Sometimes, little flakes on the shoulders can make us feel self-conscious, sending us looking for a dandruff treatment. Did you know that aggressive washing and harsh products could take away your scalp',s nutrients and hair',s moisture balance, making it dry and dull? With the new Dove Dermacare Scalp shampoo and conditioner, it is possible to banish hair dandruff while having smooth and manageable hair. We created Dermacare Scalp Clean and Fresh Anti Dandruff shampoo with conditioner, the 2-in1 scalp solution formulated with active Pyrithione Zinc that effectively tackles dandruff. The special dandruff treatment formula renews the scalp and hair',s natural moisture with its mild, pH balanced formula. The Dove Dermacare Scalp Anti Dandruff Shampoo and Conditioner range not only cares for hair, but it leaves it looking smooth, manageable and healthy - so hair feels as good as it looks. leaving it feeling as good as it looks. How to use- Apply this anti dandruff shampoo and conditioner to your wet hair and scalp. Enjoy the indulgent scent and soothing scalp relief before rinsing. Dove Dermacare Scalp Clean and Fresh Anti Dandruff 2-in1 Shampoo and Conditioner',s gentle formula means it is safe to use every day. For flake free, smooth and manageable hair. no visible flakes with regular use