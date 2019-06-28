Vichy

Dermablend Make-up Setting Powder

£17.98 £13.49

Buy Now Review It

At Superdrug

Features Specifically formulated to prolong the wearability of the Dermablend foundations, the Setting Powder ensures a smudge and water resistant finish for up to 16 hours. It has a microfine texture that is translucent upon application, it does not affect the chosen shade of corrective foundation, and provides a matt and natural looking finish. For men and women, who want to reinforce and enhance the hold of the Dermablend foundations. Also suitable for sensitive skin.