I bought this because I have hormonal acne and some scarring I was feeling self conscious so purchased Vichy. I use this after cleansing etc then after using a good primer even so although at first gives good coverage it doesnt cover imperfections that well and after some time settles in pores and very fine lines. After a few hours I noticed that a lot of it had disappeared upon removing makeup confirmed this. I think if your skin has mild discouloring or slightly oily skin it's okay but I am quite disappointed.