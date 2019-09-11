Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Makeup
Vichy
Dermablend Colour Corrector
£15.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Dermablend Professional
Complexion-unifying colour corrector designed to camouflage brown spots and pigmentation on the skin. Provides up to 24-hour hold.
Need a few alternatives?
Benefit Cosmetics
Boi-ing Cakeless Concealer
C$30.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Vichy
Dermablend Sos Cover Stick
£15.00
from
Vichy
BUY
Benefit Cosmetics
Benefit Cosmetics Boi-ing Cakeless Concealer
$22.00
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
Revlon
Photoready Candid™ Antioxidant Concealer
C$10.49
C$8.89
from
Shoppers Drug Mart
BUY
More from Vichy
Vichy
Dermablend Sos Cover Stick
£15.00
from
Vichy
BUY
Vichy
Liftactiv Peptide-c Face Moisturizer
$39.00
from
CVS
BUY
Vichy
Liftactiv Peptide-c Face Moisturizer
$39.00
from
CVS
BUY
Vichy
Vichy Ideal Soleil Face And Body Self-tan Milk
£14.00
from
Feel Unique
BUY
More from Makeup
Glossier Play
Glitter Gelée
$14.00
from
Glossier
BUY
Glossier
Lash Slick
$16.00
from
Glossier
BUY
Glossier
Cloud Paint
$18.00
from
Glossier
BUY
BoxyCharm
Monthly Subscription
$21.00
from
BoxyCharm
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted