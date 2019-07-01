Vichy

Dermablend 3d Fluid Foundation

Vichy Dermablend 3D Fluid Foundation 30mlVichy Dermablend [3D CORRECTION] is a corrective high-coverage foundation that smooths the skin's surface and minimises the appearance of akin concerns. One application is enough to turn spot-prone skin into a smoother, more even complexion. The complexion looks smooth and matte for up to 16 hours. SPF 25.- Offers immediate texture correction- Helps conceal spots and breakouts - Reduces the appearance of redness- Mattifies the skin for a natural finish- SPF 25- Recommended by dermatologists & used by makeup artists- Non-comedogenic, paraben free and hypoallergenic 3-in-1 texture1) A Fresh Texture- Emulsifier-free, this formula feels water fresh when it meets the skin, cooling it down until itsets2) A Super-Matte Finish- Upon application, the Alliagel™ formula leaves a fine, soft, velvety veil on the skin. Asoft skin feel that lastsmorning to night thanks to its oil-freeformula and mineral pigment selection. 3) A Bare Skin Feel- All the perfecting effects of layering in one single product.This high coverage foundation is enriched with reference skincare ingredients salicylic acid and eperulin, to soothe the feel of skin and reduce the appearance of concerns. Available in 5 shades.