Ecooking’s Derma Roller is the perfect way to stimulate your skin, retain elasticity and address seemingly endless skin complaints. Suitable for both men and women, of all ages and skin types, simply roll this facial tool with an even, gentle pressure after cleansing and your complexion will reap the rewards. Whether you want to maintain precious elasticity, target signs of ageing, address dry acne or acne scars, minimise enlarged pores, reduce scars or burns, even out pigmentation, reduce roughness or normalise oiliness, this trusty treatment is sure to help you on your way. Enhancing the absorption of skin care products used after it, this is a must-have addition to your regime. It features 540 tiny (0.5mm) needs that can safely (and painlessly!) be used on face, neck and décolleté on all ages and skin types.