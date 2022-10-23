Derma E

Microdermabrasion Scrub With Dead Sea Salt & Citrus Essential Oils

$32.50 $21.25

EXFOLIATING FACE SCRUB: This Microdermabrasion Facial Scrub is a spa quality face exfoliator that works like microdermabrasion to remove dead surface skin cells while revitalizing and renewing uneven and aging skin. SMOOTHS & DETOXIFIES: The Dead Sea Salt exfoliating facial scrub smooths the appearance of wrinkles and buffs away dead skin, leaving skin feeling renewed. A refreshing Citrus Oil blend softens skin, for a re-energized, glowing complexion. ALL NATURAL FORMULA: This essential dermabrasion scrub also contains Kaolin Clay which helps remove skin impurities and absorb excess oils, and Sweet Almond, Grape Seed and Jojoba Seed Oils to nourish, condition and deeply moisturize during skin exfoliation. WEEKLY SKIN CARE: For best results, apply the microdermabrasion scrub twice a week. Apply the intensive therapy scrub to clean wet skin and massage for 1 minute. Rinse thoroughly, pat the skin dry and follow with a DERMA E moisturizer. DERMA E: Clean beauty products that harness nature’s most effective ingredients. 100% vegan and cruelty-free, our eco-ethical skin care products contain no parabens, sulfates, mineral oil, petrolatum, lanolin, gluten, soy or GMOs, and are supplied in recyclable packaging. Microdermabrasion is a luxurious skin care treatment that used to be confined to dermatologist offices and high-end spas. DERMA E Microdermabrasion Scrub brings this luxury home, and has an amazing ability to transform the skin, producing superior results. This wonderful exfoliating face scrub combines Dead Sea Salt and a fine-textured crystal blend that buffs away dullness and smooths the look of fine lines, wrinkles, roughness and acne scars with gentle facial abrasion. Citrus oils in the microdermabrasion facial scrub soften, re-energize and rejuvenate dull and aging skin for healthier, more youthful radiance. Microdermabrasion products should be an important part of your skin care routine, and our microdermabrasion scrub is a gentle enough intensive therapy face treatment to use twice a week for maximum effect. Apply the exfoliating scrub to clean, wet skin and gently scrub in a circular motion for 1 minute, avoiding the eye area. Rinse thoroughly with warm water and pat skin dry. Follow the facial exfoliator with your favorite DERMA E moisturizer. KEY BENEFITS - Smooths roughness and acne scars. - Reduces the appearance of lines and wrinkles. - Gentle enough for regular use. CLEAN, ALL NATURAL INGREDIENTS Dead Sea Salt detoxifies and helps exfoliate and buff away dead skin. Orange, Lime and Lemon Peel Oils help refresh and soften the skin, and antioxidant Vitamin E helps skin retain much-needed moisture. Kaolin clay helps remove impurities from the skin and absorb excess oils in order to help curb breakouts, and Grape Seed Oil, Jojoba Seed Oil and Sweet Almond Oil nourish, moisturize, soothe and condition your skin. DERMA E Microdermabrasion Facial Scrub is 100% vegan and cruelty-free, and does not contain parabens, sulfates, mineral oil, lanolin, gluten or GMOs.