Love Beauty and Planet

Deodorant, Murumuru Butter And Rose

$7.99 $6.99

Our Love Beauty And Planet Aluminum Free Deodorant, Murumuru Butter and Rose 2.95 oz is an aluminum free deodorant with plant based deodorizers, for 24 hour odor protection Made with ethically sourced and hand-picked Bulgarian rose extract, to keep you smelling fresh all day long with floral notes This deodorant without aluminum is also enriched with murumuru butter sourced from the Amazon Vegan deodorant and not tested on animals With recyclable canisters made from 43% recycled plastic, this aluminum free deodorant gives a little love back to our beautiful planet Here at Love Beauty and Planet®, we put a little goodness into all of our gorgeous products. Each of our collections features a fragrance infused with an ethically sourced extract, including our deodorants. Aluminum free deodorant? Yes please! Ours give 24 hour odor protection, keeping you smelling beautiful. And, not only are our vegan deodorants not tested on animals, our recyclable canisters are made using 43% recycled plastic, giving a little love to the planet, too. Time to give your underarms the attention they deserve! Our aluminum free deodorants are beautifully fragranced and infused with ethically sourced ingredients... The best part? If you’re looking for a great aluminum free deodorant, we include plant based deodorizers to help protect from odor for 24 hours, and long-lasting fragrances to help keep you smelling fresh and fragrant all day long. We’ve infused this Love Beauty And Planet Aluminum Free Deodorant, Murumuru Butter and Rose 2.95 oz with murumuru butter sourced from the Amazon. You’ll also find ethically sourced Bulgarian rose extract. These are hand-picked in the morning and quickly processed to capture the purest notes of that rose scent. Now you know the drill; gently apply our deodorant daily to your clean, dry underarms!