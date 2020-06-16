Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Body Care
Myro
Deodorant Kit
$10.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Anthropologie
Need a few alternatives?
Hiki
Hiki Body Powder
$14.00
from
Hiki
BUY
Drunk Elephant
Sweet Pitti™ Deodorant Cream
C$21.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Myro
Uo Exclusive Plant-based Refillable Deodorant
$10.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Recess
Aluminum Free Deodorant Wipes
$28.00
$21.00
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Myro
Myro
Plant-based Deodorant Refill Pod
$8.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Myro
Uo Exclusive Plant-based Refillable Deodorant
$10.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Myro
Deodorant
$10.00
from
Target
BUY
Myro
Deodorant
$10.00
from
Myro
BUY
More from Body Care
Tom Ford
Neroli Portofino Deodorant Stick
£35.00
from
Tom Ford
BUY
Plant Apothecary
Be Well Organic Body Wash
$20.00
from
Plant Apothecary
BUY
Hanahana Beauty
Lemongrass Shea Body Butter
$26.00
from
Hanahana Beauty
BUY
St. Tropez
Classic Bronzing Mousse
$32.00
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted